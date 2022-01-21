Trump Revives Beef With One Of His Most Bizarre Foes In Rambling ‘Hannity’ Call

Former President Donald Trump revived his years-long beef with windmills on Fox News, this time complaining that they are “ruining the atmosphere.”

It’s one of his go-to talking points during his rambling phone interviews with the network’s Sean Hannity, who hosted the former president Thursday for a similar affair.

“You look at what’s happening to these beautiful prairies and plains and these gorgeous areas of our country where they have these rusting hulks put up all over the place that are noisy, they’re killing the birds,” Trump complained.

Trump has long disliked wind turbines, ever since a protracted and unsuccessful legal battle to stop Scottish officials from building what he called a “really ugly wind farm” in view of his Aberdeen golf resort. He has since concocted a series of bizarre lies about wind turbines, including the claim that the noise they make causes cancer.

In another “Hannity” call in 2019, Trump said wind energy ― which can be stored in a variety of ways ― wouldn’t work because the wind “only blows sometimes.”

Trump touched on an array of familiar topics in Thursday’s chat, including the price of gas in California, the 2020 election and the size of his rally crowd on Jan. 6, 2021. He even managed to bring up his partially constructed U.S.-Mexico border wall:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.