Trump returns to Instagram to market his NFT trading cards

Donald Trump marked his return to Instagram after more than two years with posts promoting his line of NFT trading cards.

The former president, who was previously suspended from Meta’s social media services following the Jan. 6 riot, celebrated his first post in 118 weeks by announcing a “SERIES 2” of his digital cards.

The NFTs, which were launched as a “major announcement” in December, depict the 76-year-old as a cartoon cowboy, a sheriff, a race car driver and in other fantastical outfits.

The first series of NFTs featured 45,000 cards, which sold out in a day and reportedly made more than $4 million, according to their promotional website.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again,” Trump wrote on Instagram with one $99 NFT of him holding the Liberty Bell.

In his second post, which an NFT of him as a superhero, the former president wrote: “I hope everyone notices, & I’m sure the Fake News won’t, that I’m leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE (It’s called the MARKET!), & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it.





Former President Donald Trump has returned to Instagram with his first posts since getting suspended after the January 6 Capitol riot. Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian / Polaris

“I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so. I WILL BE GIVEN NO ‘NICE GUY’ CREDIT?”

Like with the first series, the latest promotion also promises that anyone who buys 47 of the digital trading cards will receive an invitation to dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The first 50 customers who buy 100 of the NFTs will receive a completely unique card and attend a gala at Trump’s Florida home.





Trump’s first posts were promoting his new NFT trading cards. Instagram





The NFT posts feature Trump pictured holding the Liberty Bell and dressed as a super hero. Instagram

At least 115 customers were eligible for the dinner during the first run of the cards, and about 17 others bought at least 100, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Although the NFT venture has proved to be a financial success for the former president, it was largely mocked by critics.

Mike DuHaime, a GOP strategist, called the former president’s new hustle an embarrassment.

“It just seems humiliating and beneath him to be hustling action figure trading cards of himself,” DuHaime told the Journal. “He was president and a billionaire celebrity real-estate developer, and now he’s selling pictures of himself for 100 bucks.”