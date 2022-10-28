Trump reposts Megyn Kelly saying DeSantis can’t win 2024 face-off

The tension between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to a boil.

Trump fired the latest shot in the ongoing political skirmish Thursday, posting a clip of Megyn Kelly declaring that DeSantis had no shot at topping the 45th president in any potential contest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“I AGREE!,” Trump wrote emphatically on his Truth Social platform.

Appearing on conservative pundit Dave Rubin’s BlazeTV show, Kelly said the Floridian would fold under the weight of Trump’s notoriety and the loyalty of his base.

“You don’t think DeSantis is crafty enough?” Rubin asked the former Fox News personality.

Former President Donald Trump AP

“No. I don’t even think that a little bit,” she replied. “I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room, no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that.”

Kelly went on to assert that Trump’s dedicated legion would never abandon him — despite their growing affinity for DeSantis.

Media personality Megyn Kelly Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

“You really think the hardcore MAGA is going to abandon Trump for DeSantis?” she asked. “They’re not. They like DeSantis. But they don’t think it’s his turn.”

Kelly also pointedly noted that Trump’s backers believe DeSantis, whose profile has soared in recent years, owes his political stature to the former president.

“They would never cross Trump for DeSantis,” Kelly said. “And they think DeSantis owes his political career to Trump … DeSantis can’t take him down.”

While the GOP heavyweights have largely refrained from taking direct shots at each other, Trump appears to be slowly unlacing his gloves.

The former president last week called DeSantis’ endorsement of Colorado Senate candidate Joe O’Dea — who argued against nominating Trump in 2024 — a “big mistake” on Truth Social.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis REUTERS

Trump sent up yet another flare Wednesday, announcing a Nov. 6 Miami rally featuring Sen. Marco Rubio — with DeSantis notably absent from the marquee.

For his part, DeSantis reportedly opted not to seek Trump’s endorsement in his gubernatorial re-election fight against Democrat Charlie Crist.

Aside from ripping the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and boosting some Trump-backed candidates, DeSantis has kept a studied distance from his former booster.

Trump continues to tantalize his backers with hints of another presidential run but has yet to make a bid official.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump at a campaign event in 2019. AP

DeSantis declined to commit to a four-year term as Sunshine State governor in his debate with Crist on Monday, but has insisted that the governorship remains his priority.

“I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” he said.

While Kelly gave him no shot at supplanting Trump as GOP boss, a USA Today poll of Florida Republicans showed a preference for their homegrown leader.

That survey found that 48% would back DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary, while 40% signaled support for Trump.