Trump releases campaign-style video after FBI raid

Just hours after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate, former President Donald Trump posted an apocalyptic-sounding campaign-style video early Tuesday decrying how the US has become a “failing nation” — but promising that “the best is yet to come.”

“We are a nation in decline,” Trump starts the nearly 4-minute video posted just after midnight to his Truth Social, narrating over black and white footage and the ominous sound of rain and thunder.

“We are a failing nation … We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke. But soon we will have greatness again,” he says.

Trump — who has long teased a 2024 presidential run — posted the high-end production to his Truth Social just after midnight, hours after he complained about his Florida estate being “raided, and occupied” and “under siege” by the feds Monday.

Former President Donald Trump posted a presidential campaign-style video to Truth Social early Tuesday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump’s video started in black and white and with a backdrop of rain and thunder as he listed what he called proof of “a nation in decline.” Truth Social/Donald Trump

In the video, he complains about how the US has become “a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before — we’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Trump’s speech in the video echoed his 2017 Inaugural address in which he promised to reverse “American carnage.”

“We are a nation that has the highest inflation in over 40 years, where the stock market just finished the worst first half of a year in more than five decades,” he says of a long list of failings under his successor, President Biden.

The black-and-white footage included images of a despondent-looking President Biden. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“We are a nation that has the highest energy cost in its history. We are no longer energy independent or energy dominant, which we were just two short years ago,” he says, referring to his time in the White House.

“We are a nation that is begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil. We are a nation that surrendered in Afghanistan, leaving behind dead soldiers, American citizens and $85 billion worth of the finest military equipment in the world,” he notes.

He also accuses the US of having “allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people,” predicting that “it will only get worse.”

“We are a nation that is allowing Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China to use the trillions and trillions of dollars it’s taken from the United States to build the military to rival our own.

“We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected all around the world.”

At home, we no longer allow free speech — and a country “whose educational system is ranked at the bottom of every list,” he claims.

“We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke. But soon we will have greatness again,” Trump promises — with stirring strings and color images matching the sudden switch to an inspirational tone.

The footage switched to color and stirring strings when Trump vowed that “soon we will have greatness again.” Truth Social/Donald Trump

“It’s hard-working patriots like you who built our country — and it’s hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country,” he tells his followers.

“There is no mountain we cannot climb; there is no summit we cannot reach; there is no challenge we cannot beat; there is no victory we cannot have,” he promises.

“We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield ever, ever, ever. We will never give in, we will never give up, and we will never, ever back down.

“We will never let you down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance.,’ he says.

“Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God alone — and it is time to start talking about greatness in our country again.”

The video then cuts to the message “… the best is yet to come.”