Trump released an insult-laden message wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, including ‘Very Unfair Radical Left Democrat Judges’

Donald Trump went on the attack in his Mother’s Day message this year.

He sent his wishes to the “Very Unfair Radical Left Democrat Judges” among others.

He sent a similar message on Father’s Day in 2021, to “RINOs, and other Losers of the world.”

Former President Trump issued an insult-laden message on Mother’s Day this year, continuing his trend of releasing scathing statements on holidays.

Trump published a post on Truth Social on Sunday, which Insider independently verified, bidding a “Happy Mother’s Day to all, including Racist, Vicious, Highly Partisan, Politically Motivated, and Very Unfair Radical Left Democrat Judges.”

It wasn’t just the judges Trump called out — he also highlighted the “prosecutors, district attorneys, and attorney general” who he said “campaign unrelentingly” against him “without knowing a thing” and who “endlessly promise” to take him down.

“After years of persecution,” the message continues, “even the Fake News says there’s no case or, at best, it would be very hard to bring. Someday soon they will start fighting RECORD SETTING violent crime.”

After the series of insults, Trump ended his message with an “I love you all!”

At press time, Trump’s post had been liked over 55,000 times and “ReTruthed” (the platform’s version of a retweet) over 15,600 times.

The statement appeared to be alluding to Trump’s legal troubles; he’s currently fighting a probe of the Trump Organization from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The former president has been fined $10,000 a day since April 26 after New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron held Trump in contempt of court for not complying with James’ subpoenas for his records and documents. Trump now owes James more than $100,000 in fines and is appealing the contempt order.

Trump has made a habit of sending out statements on such occasions that contain backhanded comments and insults. Last June, Trump issued a statement wishing a “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world.”

And in 2019, the then-president sent a tweet hitting out at his opponents on his way to golf with Sen. Lindsey Graham, per a report by The Hill,

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” read Trump’s tweet, dated June 16, 2019.

