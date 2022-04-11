Trump recorded an opening video for Kid Rock’s new tour, and after playing it the singer launched into an obscenity filled song about Fauci and BLM

Kid Rock during Kid Rock’s 4th of July Performance at Trump Taj Mahal Casino at Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States in 2004.Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Former President Donald Trump opened Kid Rock’s video with a video message last week.

“Let’s make America rock again,” Trump said.

Afterward, Rock performed his song “We the People” that’s directed at Biden, Fauci, and Black Lives Matter.

Former President Donald Trump opened up Kid Rock’s concert in Indiana last week with a video message, and after the singer performed a song targeting Black Lives Matter supporters and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In a clip of the video posted on Twitter, Trump appears on a large screen in a room surrounded by American flags.

“Hello everyone, I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight,” Trump said to a cheering crowd.”Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our great country, hard-working, God-fearing, rock-and-roll patriots.”

“Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, Let’s Make America Rock again,” Trump said in the video message.

Following Trump’s message, according to the Washington Post, Rock started his politically-charged song “We the People,” which slams COVID-19 mask recommendations, President Joe Biden, Fauci, and BLM.

“‘Wear your mask, take your pills’/Now a whole generation’s mentally ill/(Hey-yeah) Man, f*ck Fauci,” the song says. Rock also sings, “You piece of sh*t, I don’t see color, Black lives matter, no sh*t, motherf*cker.”

The chorus goes on to repeat “Let’s Go Brandon,” the coded anti-Biden insult used in conservative circles.

Rock, who has publicly supported Trump, released the song earlier this year, shortly after his song slamming “snowflakes,” “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” dropped in November.

During his video message at the concert, Trump jokingly said: “Bob[Kid Rock] is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means. His golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer and that’s why you’re there.”

