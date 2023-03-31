Trump raises $4 million in the 24 hours after indictment

Former President Donald Trump raised more than $4 million toward his presidential run in the 24 hours since he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, his campaign announced Friday.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” a press release from the former president’s campaign read.

The campaign noted that more than 25% of the donations came from first-time Trump donors, and the average contribution was $34.

“Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first 5 hours of the sham indictment,” the campaign added.

On Thursday, within minutes of the indictment dropping, the Trump campaign fired off a fundraising email soliciting contributions toward the 76-year-old’s 2024 campaign.

It was the first of more than half a dozen fundraising emails sent out by the Trump campaign in the 24 hours after the indictment.





In one solicitation, Trump vowed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “witch hunt” would “backfire massively.”

“Ever since I ran for president as a complete political outsider, the corrupt ruling class has tried to shut down our America First movement,” the email read.

“The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts you first.”

Bragg’s case against Trump centers on an alleged “hush money” payment that his longtime fixer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, in an attempt to keep silent about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

Sources told The Post Friday that Trump is facing at least one felony charge that carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Trump has vehemently denied that a crime was committed and that he had an affair with Daniels.