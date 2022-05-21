Trump rails about reputation smear after Clinton lawyer’s testimony

Donald Trump said revelations from Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager that she herself agreed to share unproven information that linked him to a Russian bank is “one of the greatest political scandals in history.”

The former president made the comments after Robby Mook testified in defense of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who is charged with lying to the FBI and being tried as part of a three-year investigation into ties between Trump and Russia.

Mook testified Friday that shortly before the 2016 election Clinton “agreed” to share with a reporter since-discredited allegations of a secret back channel between a Trump Organization server and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

“This is one of the greatest political scandals in history,” Trump told Fox News Saturday morning. “For three years, I had to fight her off, and fight those crooked people off, and you’ll never get your reputation fully back.”

“Where do I get my reputation back?” Trump reportedly asked.

He then bashed his rival, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Bill Barr, his own former attorney general.

“And if we had real leadership, instead of people like Mitch McConnell, they would do something about it. And guys like Bill Barr. They would have done something about it.”

Sussmann is accused of falsely denying he was working on behalf of Clinton’s campaign when he gave the FBI evidence that purportedly connected Trump to the bank.

The feds then opened an investigation into possible Trump-Russia collusion to influence the election.

That probe lasted up to a month and a half, former FBI general counsel James Baker testified Thursday.

“We concluded there was no substance,” Baker told the court. “We couldn’t confirm it. We could not confirm there was a surreptitious communications channel.”