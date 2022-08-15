Trump raid led to calls for ‘civil war’, ‘dirty bomb’ attack on FBI: report

The FBI warned that its Mar-a-Lago raid has sparked disturbing calls for all-out civil war, with threats including the “targeted killings” of all involved — and a radioactive “dirty bomb” at the bureau’s HQ.

In a joint bulletin with the Department of Homeland Security obtained by CBS News, the bureau said it had “observed an increase in violent threats” online amid the outrage at last Monday’s unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

That included “a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters and issuing general calls for ‘civil war’ and ‘armed rebellion,’” the statement warned, according to CBS.

The threats include a “dirty bomb” at the FBI HQ in DC, which already has wire fencing protecting it. ZUMAPRESS.com

Some of the threats were “specific in identifying proposed targets, tactics, or weaponry,” the memo warned.

“The FBI and DHS have identified multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant,” the memo said.

The memo obtained by CBS News details some of the threats, which FBI Director Christopher Wray decried “deplorable and dangerous.” Karla Coté/SOPA Images/Shutters

“The FBI and DHS have also observed the personal identifying information of possible targets of violence, such as home addresses and identification of family members, disseminated online as additional targets.”

The memo said the “recent activities” had flagged “potential targets of [Domestic Violent Extremist] DVE violence moving forward.”

That “could include law enforcement, judicial officials, individuals implicated in conspiracy theories and perceived ideological opponents who challenge their worldview,” it reportedly warned.

One of those appears to be Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who last week called for greater transparency over the raid.

“I, myself, have been notified by the bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of these same people,” he told CBS News’ “Face The Nation” Sunday when asked about the memo’s warnings.

“I checked in with several of my colleagues in the past few days … to make sure they were OK,” he added, saying he was “very concerned” for the “safety of our law enforcement officers, especially right now.”

“Violence is never the answer to anything,” he said, warning that the threats could unravel the world’s oldest democracy. “None of it is OK. None of it.”

The FBI and DHS’ joint memo warned that the threats could become even more serious if there is “any legal actions against” Trump or “individuals associated with the Palm Beach search.”

The threats could also grow after “statements by public officials which incite violence … or the emergence of additional conspiracy theories,” CBS quoted it as saying.

Radicals could also be inspired by “high profile successful DVE attacks that inspire copycats,” warned the memo, which highlighted the attempted storming of the FBI’s Cincinnati field office last Thursday.

“The threats we have observed, to date, underscore that DVEs may view the 2022 midterm election as an additional flashpoint around which to escalate threats against perceived ideological opponents, including federal law enforcement personnel,” the bulletin reportedly warned.

The agencies declined to comment on the bulletin, CBS News said.

However, FBI Director Christopher Wray last week decried “deplorable and dangerous” threats against law enforcement after the raid.

FBI Director Christopher Wray last week decried “deplorable and dangerous” threats against law enforcement. AP

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray told reporters Wednesday following a visit to the FBI’s field office in Omaha, Neb. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

Trump, meanwhile, warned Monday that “the country is in a very dangerous position.”

The threats were sparked by FBI raid on ex-President Donald Trump, who on Monday warned that “the country is in a very dangerous position.” AFP via Getty Images

“There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” told Fox News Digital in his first interview since the Aug. 8 search.