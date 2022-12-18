Trump rages against the ‘Thugs and Scoundrels’ of the House January 6 committee on Truth Social ahead of the panel’s likely criminal referrals to DOJ

Donald Trump railed against the Jan. 6 committee on Truth Social, calling the members “Thugs and Scoundrels.”

The committee is expected to recommend to the DOJ that Trump be criminally charged in connection to the Capitol riot.

After recommendations are made to the DOJ, the committee is expected to publish its final report next week.

Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday to rail against the January 6 Committee, which this week is expected to refer criminal charges for him to the Justice Department.

The former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share his thoughts on Sunday morning.

“The Unselect Committee of political hacks are the same group that came up with the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, not to mention many others. They are Corrupt cowards who hate our Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Minutes later, he added: “Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee. It will be a dark period in American history, but with darkness comes light!!!”

The House committee is anticipated to vote on Monday to urge the DOJ to charge Trump for his involvement in the Capitol riot, and on Wednesday, slated to publish its final report in full, Insider previously reported.

His first post gleaned over 4,000 ReTruths (the site’s equivalent to retweets on Twitter), and his second post had over 6,000 ReTruths.

Trump’s comments came shortly before the Sunday shows began on political news sites. Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the January 6 committee, said on CNN on Sunday morning that he believes there is enough evidence to criminally charge Trump for his attempts to subvert the 2020 election, Insider previously reported.

The committee is expected to recommend Trump be charged with insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the US government, POLITICO reported.

