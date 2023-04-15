Trump Puts Refrigerator Theft On Blast In Bizarre NRA Forum Remarks

Donald Trump claimed Friday that thefts at retail stores in major cities include “hundreds” of people running out carrying pilfered refrigerators.

The former president, in a speech Friday to the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, said that “gangs of hundreds” of young people in major cities “attack” department stores.

“And they run in by the hundreds, and they’re running out carrying refrigerators and carrying air conditioners and big stuff ― big, little, everything,” Trump said.

“Fur coats, non-fur coats, everything they’re carrying. They empty out the stores.”

Twitter users weren’t buying the claim about the thefts, and one quipped that carrying fridges weighing hundreds of pounds would be good for their back.

His remarks at the NRA convention also included him taking aim at transgender health care, enlisting the Food and Drug Administration to conduct an investigation if he’s reelected.

