Trump praises LIV Golf Invitational

ABC News

Trump evades question on Saudi-backed golf event at his NJ club

Former President Donald Trump said he can “understand the feelings” but doesn’t grasp the position of the grieving families of 9/11 victims protesting the LIV Golf Invitational, a lavish, Saudi-backed global contest soon to be hosted at one of his golf courses, in a Monday interview with The Wall Street Journal. On Friday, Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, will host the third event for LIV Golf, funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund, as pressure for the former president to halt the tournament mounts from coalitions of the family members of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.