Trump praised his family in his post-arraignment speech, but didn’t mention Melania, who was nowhere to be seen

Melania Trump (L) and Ivanka Trump seen in November 2016.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Neither Melania nor Ivanka Trump were seen during Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech Tuesday.

Donald Jr, Eric and Tiffany Trump all showed up to hear the former president speak.

Trump singled out several family members for praise but notably didn’t mention his wife.

Neither Melania Trump nor Ivanka Trump were by former President Donald Trump’s side during his post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

Trump spoke to a crowd of faithful supporters at his Florida home on Tuesday evening, after returning from his arraignment in New York, where he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

While Donald Jr, Eric and Tiffany Trump and their partners were seen in the ballroom, his wife and eldest daughter were notably absent.

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard tweeted an image from the scene, noting the no-shows:

From left, Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Victor Knavs, Donald Trump Jr., and his fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, listen as former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago, April 4, 2023.Evan Vucci/AP Photo

The case against Trump has particular significance for his family life, as it revolves around allegations that he misused campaign funds as hush money for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with him while he was with Melania.

During his speech, Trump singled out several family members for praise, including Ivanka — but notably didn’t mention his absent wife, a transcript of the speech shows.

Speaking about the “fantastic job” his “great family” have done, he indicated Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and Barron Trump, per the paper.

“I have a son here [Donald Jr] who has done a great job, another son here [Eric] who has done a great job, and Ivanka,” he said.

Melania was also not seen accompanying Trump during his New York arraignment, multiple reports say.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted the names of a number of Trumpworld figures said to be joining the former president for the trip, including Eric — but not Melania.

Melania was last seen having dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, just after news of the indictment broke, the New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, Ivanka has long signaled that she is no longer interested in playing a role in her father’s political career, saying last November that she was prioritizing family and does not “plan to be involved in politics,” having skipped her father’s 2024 presidential campaign launch event.

She did, however, make a quiet visit to see him at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, ahead of the arraignment, according to Page Six.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are “supporting [Trump] as family members in private,” the New York Post reported a source familiar with the situation as saying.

