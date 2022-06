Reuters

Biden falls after flubbing bike dismount, but uninjured

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden took a spill from his bike on Saturday as he stopped to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “I’m good,” Biden, 79, said after the tumble, which occurred in front of reporters. The president, who was wearing a bike helmet, said the toe cages on his bike should be removed after his foot got caught before he could steady himself.