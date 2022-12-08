Trump photographed with QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago event

Former President Donald Trump posed for a photo with a prominent QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at an event hosted at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old former president was photographed with Liz Crokin, a far-right figure featured in the HBO Docuseries “Q: Into the Storm,” at a fundraiser held by America Futures at his lavish club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America’s Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago,” Crokin wrote in a post on her social media platforms, sharing photos and videos from the event.

“Some of the topics I discussed were Pizzagate, Balenciaga and what President Trump’s administration did to combat human trafficking,” Crokin added, referring to the conspiracy theory that claims high-profile Democrats ran a child-sex trafficking ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, DC, and the controversy over fashion company Balenciaga’s recent ad campaign that featured young children in what appears to be bondage gear.

The event was hosted inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Truth Social

Crokin’s appearance with Trump comes two weeks after the former commander-in-chief was pilloried by top Democrats and Republicans for dining with disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

“I heard a lot of commotion down here and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?’” Trump reportedly told the crowd during brief remarks at the fundraiser.

“It’s great to have you,” he reportedly said, before calling it his “honor” to have “everybody here.”

“You are incredible people, you are doing unbelievable work, and we just appreciate you being here and we hope you’re going to be back,” Trump reportedly said.

Former Florida Republican congressional candidate Darlene Swaffar reportedly told ABC News that former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and Seth Keshel, a retired U.S. Army captain who challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election, also attended the event.

In 2017, Cronkin got into a Twitter spat with fashion model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, after suggesting that the celebrity power couple were involved child-sex trafficking.

“Apparently dressing my daughter as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhh darksided,” Teigen said of Cronkin’s accusations. “Holy s—. That thread is wild. Enjoy.”