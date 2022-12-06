Trump Organization Found Guilty Of Tax Fraud – The Hamden Journal

A New York jury has found the the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud and a series of other charges.

The jury found that two entities of Trump’s company were found guilty of the charges, which also included conspiracy, and falsifying business records.

“This was a case about greed and cheating. In Manhattan, no corporation is above the law,” said District Attorney Bragg. “For 13 years the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation got away with a scheme that awarded high-level executives with lavish perks and compensation while intentionally concealing the benefits from the taxing authorities to avoid paying taxes. Today’s verdict holds these Trump companies accountable for their long-running criminal scheme, in addition to Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who has pled guilty, testified at trial and will now be sentenced to serve time in jail. Thank you to the skilled prosecutors at the Manhattan DA’s office for their hard work on this case, as well as our talented colleagues at the Office of the Attorney General.

Jurors deliberated over two days.

Trump himself was not charged in the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 13.

MORE TO COME