Trump often candidly criticized women politicians for their looks, saying Nikki Haley has a ‘complexion problem’ and claiming Nancy Pelosi got ‘plastic surgery’: book

Trump openly criticized Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi for their appearances, according to an upcoming book.

He said Haley, his former UN ambassador, had a “complexion problem.”

And he said Pelosi is “an example of why women should be careful about plastic surgery,” per the book.

Former President Donald Trump candidly criticized the appearance of women politicians, according to an upcoming book written by two journalists.

Trump, for example, mocked former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a report from The New York Times written by Peter Baker, one of the two authors of “The Divider,” which is slated for release later this week.

He told visitors that “Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an example of why women should be careful about plastic surgery,” Baker writes.

And he said he “would not pick Nikki Haley, his United Nations ambassador, as a running mate because she had a ‘complexion problem.'”

Trump has a long history of harshly criticizing women.

In 2020, for example, Trump shared a series of messages aiming insulting and sexist jabs at Hillary Clinton and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams. He retweeted a post calling Clinton a “skank,” as Insider’s Tom Porter reported.

And on the campaign trail against Joe Biden, Trump attacked Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate.

Trump said the US could never see a “socialist” president — “especially a female socialist,” he said, apparently referring to Harris, who is not a socialist.

“We’re not supposed to have a socialist — look we’re not going to be a socialist nation. We’re not going to have a socialist president, especially a female socialist president, we’re not gonna have it, we’re not gonna put up with it,” Trump said.

Trump has also referred to adult-film star Stormy Daniels as “horseface” and referred to one of his former female White House aides as “that dog,” according to a compilation of insults Trump hurled at women put together by Insider’s John Walsh.

When running for president in 2016, Trump took jabs at his Republican opponents, including Carly Fiorina, former Hewlett-Packard CEO.

“Look at that face,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone, referring to Fiorina. “Would anyone vote for that?”

