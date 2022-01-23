Trump Mocked For Embarrassing ‘Please Clap’ Moment At His Own Resort

Donald Trump may have just had his own “please clap” moment.

A new clip posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, shows Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort standing at his table, apparently gesturing to those dining nearby to applaud for him.

They did… and he responded with a thumbs-up:

It’s not clear when the footage was captured, but it’s drawing comparisons to a Jeb Bush moment from the 2016 campaign trail, when he uttered what he thought would be an applause line, only to be greeted in silence.

“Please clap,” he said.