Trump Mocked For Embarrassing ‘Please Clap’ Moment At His Own Resort

Donald Trump may have just had his own “please clap” moment.
A new clip posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, shows Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort standing at his table, apparently gesturing to those dining nearby to applaud for him.
They did… and he responded with a thumbs-up:
It’s not clear when the footage was captured, but it’s drawing comparisons to a Jeb Bush moment from the 2016 campaign trail, when he uttered what he thought would be an applause line, only to be greeted in silence.
“Please clap,” he said.
Twitter users roasted the former president:
(function () { 'use strict'; document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.body.addEventListener('click', function(event) { fbq('track', "Click"); }); }); })();