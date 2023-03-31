Trump may face perp walk but won’t be in handcuffs: Tacopina

Former President Donald Trump will not be put in handcuffs when he turns himself in next week, his attorney confirmed to The Post on Friday.

Lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed the news in a text while also giving a round of interviews promising that is now “ready to fight” — with “zero” chances he’ll buckle and seek a plea deal.

“The president will not be put in handcuffs,” the attorney also told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” — while not ruling out a perp walk or a mugshot.

“I’m sure they’ll try to get every ounce of publicity he can from this thing,” he said of Manhattan prosecutors led by District Attorney Alvin Bragg behind the historic charges.

“As far as mugshots, perp-walk — I’m sure they’ll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him.”

Still, Tacopina stressed that the legal team still does not know exactly what is in the indictment — nor the exact number of charges — let alone exactly what will happen when the ex-president turns himself in.





Trump was applauded when he went to dinner with wife Melania after the indictment. Instagram / @realdrgina

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he told George Stephanopoulos.

“This is unprecedented in this country’s history. I don’t know what to expect other than an arraignment,” he said of the first charges against a former president.

“I understand they’re going to be closing blocks around the courthouse, shutting down the courthouse,” he said.





Prosecutors led by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg will likely “get some joy out of this by parading” Trump, his lawyer said. REUTERS

Still, with the secret service and state officials involved, “I don’t think they’re gonna allow this to become a circus,” he said.

He does know, however, that the Trump team will plead not guilty at the first opportunity and “start talking about filing motions, which we will do immediately and very aggressively.”





Trump’s lawyer hopes officials make sure any proceedings are “not a circus.” ZUMAPRESS.com

Tacopina said that Trump is leading that charge.

“He initially was shocked,” Joe Tacopina told the “Today” show. “After he got over that, he put a notch on his belt and he decided, ‘We have to fight now.’”

“He got into a typical Donald Trump posture where he’s ready to be combative on something that he believes is an injustice

“His knees don’t buckle … he’s now in the posture where he’s ready to fight this.”

Asked if there was any scenario in which Trump would take a plea deal, his attorney stated firmly: “Zero. Zero.”

“It’s not gonna happen — there’s no crime.”