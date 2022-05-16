Trump May Be Reinstated On Twitter, But Truth Social Gets First Dibs – The Hamden Journal

Donald Trump is “generally obligated” to post on Truth Social, his new social media network, and cannot make the same post on another platform for six hours.

The restrictions were outlined in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday by Digital World Acquisition Corp., the entity that plans to take the former president’s media venture, Trump Media and Technology Group, public.

Trump may soon be able to post on Twitter again if Elon Musk ultimately completes his $44 billion purchase of the platform. Musk has criticized Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump following the January 6 siege on the Capitol and has said that he would reinstate him.

Trump has said that he doesn’t plan to return to Twitter, and the latest SEC filing shows how much Truth Social depends on his participation for its success.

But the SEC filing also makes an exception for Trump’s political messaging, political fundraising and get-out-the-vote posts — covering a pretty broad swath of content.

The filing said that Trump he “make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.”

The SEC filing

There also are a series of other caveats, including one regarding Trump’s participation in the TMTG+ streaming service, another of his media company’s ventures. The filing states that if Trump gets an offer to appear in a different service, TMTG+ “has the right to create a substantially similar video production on terms more favorable than those offered by the other service.”

“TMTG may be unable to create a substantially similar or production or offer more favorable terms to President Trump and the content would not be available to TMTG+ subscribers,” according to the filing.