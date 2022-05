Good Morning America

Texas school shooting reopens wounds for Latinos years after El Paso massacre

The cries of parents learning that their children had been killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, reverberated from a local civic center late into the night on Tuesday. The shooting has opened fresh wounds across a nation still grieving from the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, just 10 days earlier. For Latinos in Texas, the grief cuts deeper.