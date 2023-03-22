Trump Lawyer Torn To Shreds As He Flubs His Way Through Ari Melber Interview

Under grilling by MSNBC’s Ari Melber, an attorney for Donald Trump struggled to produce evidence to support the former president’s case in the Georgia election interference probe.

Drew Findling is representing Trump as he seeks to fend off a potential indictment in Georgia, where a special purpose grand jury recently concluded a monthslong investigation into Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials to throw out Joe Biden’s victory in the state. The Fulton County District Attorney’s office is expected to use the findings to seek potential charges.

On Monday, Findling filed a motion to quash the special purpose grand jury’s report and prohibit the Fulton County DA from filing charges related to it.

On MSNBC’s “The Beat” Tuesday, Melber pressed Findling to present his defense of Trump’s actions in Georgia, which included a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump said he wanted to “find” the exact number of votes he needed to win.

“I’m not going to bear down on the specifics … I will tell you, having looked at the evidence in this case, that there’s been no violations of the law,” Findling said.

Melber reminded Findling of his role in the case.

“You’re not the judge or the jury in this case. You’re the lawyer,” he said. “We’re talking to you not for your conclusions without evidence, but for the evidence you can marshal right now. I’m giving you the time. If you can’t do it tonight, if you can’t give us any arguments, then we will note that.”

Melber noted specific state statutes that it appears Trump violated during taped conversations with state officials.

Findling insisted his client is “completely innocent.”

“I can tell you, we’re incredibly familiar with those statutes. They aren’t new to us. We do a lot of political cases,” he blustered. “We are absolutely confident having looked at the evidence that our client has not violated any of those.”

He didn’t provide said evidence.

At another point in the interview, Findling repeatedly refused to say if Trump lost the election in Georgia.

“What does it have to do with me defending President Trump in this matter?” Findling asked.

The Trump attorney similarly ducked questions during a CNN interview on the same subject Monday.

Trump signaled over the weekend that he expects to be indicted in another probe in New York. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been investigating whether Trump broke the law for his role in a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, a porn actor who alleges she had an affair with him a decade earlier.

