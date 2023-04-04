Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina warns that we might be on the ‘eve of destruction’ the night before Trump’s arraignment

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023 in New York City.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said to Fox News that Monday was like the “eve of destruction.”

Trump arrived at Trump Tower on Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Tacopina’s comments echo Trump’s “death and destruction” Truth Social post from March.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, likened the night before Trump’s arraignment to the “eve of destruction.”

In an interview on Monday on Fox News, Tacopina — who is representing Trump in New York — said he could not believe that the ex-president was going to be arraigned on Tuesday.

“What’s extraordinary is that tomorrow is actually happening, that’s what’s extraordinary. I just cannot believe it, I think we’re on the eve of destruction. It’s just like surreal to me,” Tacopina said.

Tacopina’s words on Fox News were similar to the ominous sentiment expressed in Trump’s previous Truth Social posts. On March 23, Trump predicted that there would be “death & destruction” if he is indicted.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote on Truth Social on March 23.

Trump on March 18 also called on his followers to protest” and “take our nation back,” echoing his own rhetoric before the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump was indicted on March 30 in connection with an election-eve hush money payment made to the adult film actress, Stormy Daniels. Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Tacopina’s comments come just as Trump appointed a new lead counsel, former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche, per Politico.

Blanche previously represented Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Manafort was indicted for tax fraud and conspiracy charges in 2019, per Reuters. Blanche managed to get Manafort’s indictment dismissed.

Story continues

Speaking to Fox News, Tacopina said that there is “no lead” counsel on the case.

“We are one team, one family with one mission,” Tacopina said of Blanche.

Tacopina did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider