Trump kept more than 700 pages of classified records at Mar-a-Lago

John Oliver calls out Rudy Giuliani for defense of Trump taking classified docs to Mar-a-Lago

On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver took a moment to call out Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s former attorney, for comments he made in defense of the former president reportedly taking highly classified documents to his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. “If you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents, it’s about destroying them, or hiding them, or giving them to the enemy,” Giuliani said. “It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.” But according to a recent Instagram post by former Bachelorette contestant, and Trump supporter, James McCoy Taylor, Mar-a-Lago is in no way secure. “Putting aside Rudy walking right up to the line of admitting on Trump’s behalf that he took those documents,” Oliver said, “if you’re comparing the security of two places, the two worst examples would be the White House, and the Florida resort where a failed Bachelorette contestant actually claimed on Instagram, ‘I snooped around pretty dang freely and the Secret Service wasn’t too worried about which room I went in.’” And Oliver had one final point. “It’s not exactly a secure storage facility,” Oliver said, “if youth pastor Ryan Reynolds here can just wander wherever the f*** he likes.”