Trump indicted by New York grand jury: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump pauses during a rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s role in a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels has voted to indict him, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed Thursday, making Trump the first president — current or former — ever to be charged with a crime.

Trump, who is at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., responded in a blistering statement attacking Bragg and the years-long hush money probe.

According to a source, Trump is expected to appear before a New York City judge sometime next week, when he will be arraigned on criminal charges.

