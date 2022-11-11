Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump attending an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports.

Instead, he posted attacks on Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival.

The hurricane made landfall on Florida’s east coast early Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached the Florida coast, and spent the day venting about the disappointment of candidates he’d backed in the midterm elections, according to reports.

The hurricane made landfall on Florida’s east coast early Thursday, after state authorities had earlier issued evacuation orders in areas that included Trump’s Palm Beach resort, which lies about a quarter of a mile from the coastline.

An advisor to Trump told The Washington Post on Wednesday that Trump had no plans to leave as the storm approached, but that the resort would be closed. His daughter, Tiffany Trump, is scheduled to get married at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

State officials said the hurricane, the first to hit Florida in the month of November for 40 years, would bring strong winds, rain, and dangerous surges of surf to coastal areas.

The Associated Press said that when a reporter called Wednesday to ask if the resort was being evacuated, a Mar-a-Lago security office worker hung up, and there were were no signs the order was being complied with.

Insider has contacted a representative for Trump for comment

Trump was said to be furious on Wednesday about the failure of several of his high-profile candidates in the midterm elections.

On Truth Social he resumed his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely considered to be Trump’s chief GOP rival for the 2024 presidential nomination, and who won reelection in a landslide.

“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?” Trump wrote.

Story continues

DeSantis on Wednesday held a press briefing, where he warned of the likely impact of the hurricane.

Nicole was downgraded to tropical storm status soon after it made landfall, battering Florida with winds and rain, and is expected to move inland through Georgia and the Carolinas over the next few days.

Read the original article on Business Insider