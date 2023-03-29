Trump ‘hush money’ grand jury taking a month-long break: source

The Manhattan grand jury that’s hearing evidence against former President Trump in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case plans to recess for a month, The Post has learned.

The break, which will cover the city school system’s weeklong Spring Recess next month, was pre-planned, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It will also push back any potential indictment of Trump, 76, in connection with the $130,000 that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

The grand jury most recently heard testimony Monday from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, a longtime Trump pal, who met with Cohen in August 2015 and offered to help suppress stories about Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs.

Trump has denied cheating on wife Melania Trump with Daniels and has also denied any wronging tied to the money she received.