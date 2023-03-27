Trump ‘hush money’ grand jury scheduled to pick up today

A Manhattan grand jury weighing whether to indict former President Donald Trump is set to reconvene Monday – after chaotic sessions last week when they didn’t hear evidence in the case for two days straight.

Jurors are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon in the lower Manhattan municipal building where they’ve gathered since the investigation began — but it’s unclear if they’ll hear from an additional witness or begin deliberations.

The panel will reportedly weigh whether to hit Trump with falsification of business records related to hush money payments his former fixer, Michael Cohen, made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A number of news reports last week suggested Trump could be indicted – and the former president himself wrote on social media that he expected to be arrested.

But the grand jury unexpectedly hit the brakes after hearing from a witness on Trump's side last Monday.





Sources told The Post last week District Attorney Alvin Bragg may be concerned about the strength of the case after hearing from Trump’s witness, attorney Bob Costello.









The panel then didn’t meet Wednesday — and didn’t hear evidence in the Trump case Thursday as they’d been scheduled to do.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA’s Office denied that.







Trump, meanwhile, launched into tirades on his social media platform, Truth Social, assailing Bragg and once referring to him as a “Soros-backed animal.”

“THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA, BUT WORSE. DISGRACEFUL!” Trump fumed in one post on Thursday.

In another post on Friday, Trump shared an image of himself holding a baseball bat next to an image of Bragg.