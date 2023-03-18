Trump heads to college wrestling tournament after claiming arrest is near

Former president Donald Trump was spotted Saturday at a Florida airport — hours after he roiled the nation by announcing his imminent arrest.

Trump, who had spent the day holed up at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, boarded a Boeing 757 branded with his name on it as he headed to Tulsa, Okla. to attend the NCAA Division I wrestling championship there, the Daily Mail reported.

It was the first sighting of the former commander in chief since he goaded his supporters to “PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” in a series of all-caps messages that claimed he will be placed under arrest on Tuesday by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Trump is facing possible indictment over a $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

He insisted Saturday that he had committed no crime.





Trump is facing possible indictment over a $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. AP

If Trump is indicted, he will become the first president in US history ever to face criminal charges after leaving office.