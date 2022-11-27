Trump has refurbished his prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet as he announces a 2024 presidential run — see inside ‘Trump Force One’

-
After two years, Donald Trump’s famous Boeing 757 private jet is flying again with a fresh paint job and new parts.
-
The aircraft has become a symbol of Trump’s wealth, complete with a bedroom and gold-plated seatbelts.
-
The prized plane is expected to accompany Trump at his 2024 presidential campaign rallies.
During his time as president, Donald Trump paraded around the world in Air Force One, a specially-modified Boeing 747 used for presidential transport.
Source: The White House
The flying Oval Office is luxurious, with several staterooms and meeting rooms.
31 photos that show how Air Force One has changed through the years
But, as a multi-billionaire and business tycoon, Air Force One was not Trump’s first time using an enormous private jet.
Over the years, the former president has owned several personal aircraft, like a Cessna Citation X…
Here’s how the Trump family spends their billions, from a $15 million beachfront estate in St. Martin to a $32 million fleet of private helicopters and airplanes
…a Boeing 727 tri-jet…
Source: CNN
…a Sikorsky S76 helicopter…
Trump is selling his iconic $7 million helicopter that was a frequent guest on ‘The Apprentice’ and the campaign trail — see inside
…and his prized Boeing 757 narrowbody aircraft, which he named “Trump Force One.”
Trump’s beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
The 757 first flew in 1991 and was previously operated by defunct carriers Sterling Airways in Denmark and TAESA Airlines in Mexico.
It also spent time as a corporate aircraft for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen before being sold to Trump.
Registered N757AF, Trump bought the 31-year-old plane in 2011 for a reported $100 million and it became an icon at his 2016 campaign rallies all over the US.
Source: CNN
And, it was no secret whose plane was flying overhead as it sported a giant “T” on the tail and “TRUMP” written in large letters on the fuselage.
However, when Trump won the presidency in 2016, he was required to use the government transport fleet while in office.
So, he traded in his beloved 757 for the presidential aircraft, but the plane was still used by members of the Trump Organization from 2017 to 2019.
The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs
In 2019, the plane was parked at Stewart International Airport in New York where it sat for two years before flying to Louisiana in November 2021 for refurbishment.
Source: Insider, Insider
Trump announced on his website in May 2021 that the plane, which needed a new paint job and maintenance work, would be “fully restored and updated” in Louisiana and “used at upcoming rallies.”
Source: Donald J Trump, Trump plans to restore his ‘beautiful’ Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines and new paint job for future rallies
Although Trump initially said the plane would re-enter service at the end of 2021, it is finally back as of July 2022.
Eric Trump posted a time-lapse video on Twitter of the 757’s new paint job, which was completed by aircraft refinishing company Landlocked Aviation.
Source: Eric Trump, 7News
Company president Tyson Grenzebach told local outlet 7News in July that the job took 40 people and about a month to complete.
Source: 7News
The fresh livery sports a black fuselage and an American flag on the tail…
…and the signature gold “Trump” lettering.
“Excellence requested, excellence delivered!” Grenzebach told Insider. “The great men and women of Landlocked Aviation are proud to always deliver superior aircraft refinishing work while providing exceptional customer service.”
Soon, the private aircraft is expected to return as the former head of state officially starts his 2024 presidential campaign — take a look inside Trump’s luxurious ride as it looked in 2011.
Trump announces his Boeing 757 private jet is set to return as he hints at 2024 Presidential run
Entering from the back of the jet, you’ll first see inside the galley complete with glassware, a sink, and coffee makers, creating a small kitchen.
Source: The Trump Organization
The 43-seater jet can accommodate gourmet meals, but Trump has been seen eating Big Macs and French fries onboard.
Trump reportedly loves McDonald’s because he has a ‘longtime fear’ of being poisoned
Beyond the galley are a first class cabin and a dining area with loungers and a couch…
…and a table with four chairs, which Trump regularly conducted interviews from.
Amanda Miller, the Trump Organization’s SVP of marketing & corporate communications, said in a 2011 video tour that the seatbelts and other finishes are 24K gold-plated…
Source: The Trump Organization
…and the headrests and pillows have been etched with the Trump family crest.
Moving through the jet, passengers will find the main lounge, which features seats, a couch, and the SkyTheater with a 57″ TV and sound system that replicates a “Hollywood screening room,” Miller said.
Source: The Trump Organization
There is also a touchscreen system that controls the theater and has a special “T” list that shows Trump’s favorite movies and CDs.
The plane would not be complete without a few bedrooms, including a guest room with wood finishings, a theater system, and two couches that convert into a double bed.
Meanwhile, Trump has his own private bedroom with a custom headboard, pillows, and comforter, as well as a theater system and work desk.
The former president also has a master bathroom with a green countertop and gold-plated sink…
…as well as a toilet that doubles as a seat, which is common on many private jets.
Towards the front of the jet is a VIP area with a couch and loungers, which is where the pilots or other important people can relax.
Source: The Trump Organization
Although the plane is decked out, it’s not much use without pilots. Long-time aviators, John Dunkin and Jay Galpin, head the controls in the 757’s glass display cockpit in 2014.
Since its revival, Jack Sweeney, who became famous for tracking billionaire planes like Elon Musk’s on Twitter, has recorded the 757’s recent flights on his Twitter account, “Trump Jets.”
Source: Jack Sweeney, The man who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says
Starting on October 15, the 757 flew several flights around Lake Charles, Louisiana before heading home to Palm Beach, Florida on October 19, per tracking website ADS-B Exchange.
Source: Jack Sweeney, ADS-B Exchange, From Elon Musk and Donald Trump to Taylor Swift and Tim Cook, here’s how celebrities are dodging jet-tracking Twitter accounts
The jet has since flown to places like Corpus Christi, Texas; Latrobe, Pennsylvania; Sioux City, Iowa; and Dayton, Ohio.
Source: Twitter, Elon Musk and Donald Trump are trying new ways to dodge jet-tracking Twitter accounts — but it’s not a ‘silver bullet’
Read the original article on Business Insider