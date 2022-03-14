Trump floats expanded presidential powers during rally speech, saying he would make every executive branch employee ‘fireable’ by POTUS

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted again that he would stand in the 2024 presidential race.Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At a rally on Saturday, Donald Trump implied that he would expand the president’s powers if re-elected.

He said this would include “making every executive branch employee fireable by the president.”

Trump also hinted once more that he would be running in the 2024 presidential election.

During a rally on Saturday, former President Donald Trump floated an expansion of presidential powers.

Speaking to rally-goers in Florence, South Carolina, he suggested that, if he were re-elected, the president would have the power to fire anyone who works in the government’s executive branch.

“We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States. The deep state must and will be brought to heel,” he said. Fringe media and the far-right have often used the term “deep state” to refer to the so-called “real power” in America’s government.

The president is not allowed to fire elected officials, including the vice president, who is part of the executive branch.

The president is also not allowed to fire just anyone in the executive branch. While this power had initially been available to the president, it led to the “spoils system,” in which every new president could essentially replace the entire government with their supporters.

Under the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act of 1883, it became unlawful for federal employees to be demoted for political reasons.

On Saturday, Trump said he wanted to put a “big and bold” plan in place after taking back control of Congress.

He also repeated his baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him in favor of President Joe Biden.

“I ran twice and won twice, and I did much better the second time than we did the first,” Trump said, calling the election results “rigged.”

Trump also hinted that he would make another run for president in 2024.

“Now, we may have to run again,” he said to applause and cheers from the crowd. He added: “In 2024, we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House.”

In January, Trump dropped a big hint that he would run in 2024, calling himself the “45th and 47th President” in a video.

