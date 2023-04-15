Trump files financial disclosures showing millions earned from speaking engagements and NFTs

Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed his personal financial disclosure with the Federal Election Commission, showing millions earned from speaking engagements and the sale of digital trading cards.

In the 101-page filing, required of candidates running for president, Trump, 76, reports income of more than $5 million from speaking engagements, and earnings between $100,001 and $1 million from CIC Digital, the company behind the sale of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, featuring digital images of the former commander-in-chief.

The digital trading cards, which depict Trump in a variety of heroic poses and wearing outfits, such as a space suit, an auto racing suit, and fighter pilot jumpsuit, sold out last December and went for $99 a piece.

The filing lists income from each of the hundreds of assets belonging to Trump, including his Mar-Lago club, where he reports over $5 million in resort-related revenue.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the company behind the former president’s preferred social media platform Truth Social, is valued between $5 million and $25 million on the disclosure, but Trump reports earning less than $201 in income from the group for which he is the chairman of the board of directors.





The former President earned millions from speaking engagements and the sale of digital trading cards. AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s 1987 memoir “The Art of the Deal” brought in between $100,000 and $1 million for the ex commander-in-chief, according to the disclosure, but none of the other 15 books listed in the filing made more than $201.

The former president also lists seven different mortgage liabilities, each in excess of $50 million, and eight that he owes between $5 million and $25 million on.

No gifts or travel reimbursements are listed on the disclosure.





Trump faces a $200 fine if the disclosure was filed more than 30 days after March. 15, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Overall, the documents suggest that Trump’s business holdings are valued at roughly $1.2 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

Trump filed the disclosure – which is required to be submitted by candidates within 30 days of announcing their candidacy – only after seeking and securing two 45-day extensions.

Trump’s legal team sought an additional 30-day extension that was rejected by the FEC’s acting general counsel Lisa Stevenson, according to CNN.

Trump faced a $200 fine if the disclosure was filed more than 30 days after March. 15.