Trump fans who buy a $99 NFT of him as a superhero will be entered to win a ‘priceless’ meeting at Mar-a-Lago — but they’ll have to cover their own travel and lodging expenses

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally on October 17, 2020 in Muskegon, Michigan.Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday announced digital trading card NFTs featuring him.

Buyers will also be entered in a sweepstakes to meet him, with winners covering their own expenses.

Money from sales of the NFTs will not go to the Trump campaign, according to the website.

Buyers of newly released NFTs featuring former President Donald Trump will be entered to win a 20-minute meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago, but winners will have to cover their own travel and lodging expenses, according to the project’s website.

Trump announced the digital trading cards — which feature images of the former president as a superhero, an astronaut, and a Top Gun-style pilot, among others — on Thursday after hyping up a “major announcement” the day before. The trading cards are being sold as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, for $99 each.

Although Trump in November announced his plans to run for president in 2024, money from the sale of the cards will not go to Trump’s campaign, according to the website. The company behind the cards is not owned by Trump but uses his likeness and image under a paid license.

Purchasers of the card will also automatically be entered into a sweepstakes for a “chance to win 1000’s of incredible prizes and meet the one and only #45!” though a purchase of a card is not required to enter the contest. According to the fine print, the prizes include 2,533 NFTs, totaling an approximate value of $54,695.

The website also approximated the cash value of the prizes that include meeting Trump as “$0/priceless.”

The fine print also says that anyone who wins an in-person event, such as a meeting with the former president, would be responsible for covering any fees related to travel, lodging, meals, and other expenses related to the trip.

Trump hyped up the release of the NFTs on his Truth Social account, writing: “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

Read the original article on Business Insider