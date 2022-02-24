Trump falsely blames Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on ‘rigged election’ in the US before Fox News cut him off

President Donald Trump made a lengthy call-in interview to the Fox Business Network on Thursday.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump falsely blamed his “rigged election” loss on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After he brought up his 2020 election lies, Fox News host Laura Ingraham cut the interview short.

Trump had a falling out with his once-favorite network after his loss in November 2020.

Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News late Wednesday night only to be cut off once he brought up his 2020 election lies.

Primetime opinion host Laura Ingraham was asking Trump about “a lot of weakness in the United States” and where NATO stands as Russia mounts an invasion of Ukraine, news of which broke shortly before the former president’s interview.

Trump quickly pivoted to reiterating his lies about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“I think you’re exactly right, I think that’s what happened,” Trump said.

“He was going to be satisfied with a peace, and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration, and as an American, I’m angry about it, and I’m saddened by it,” he continued. “And it all happened because of a rigged election. This would have never happened.”

After Trump brought up his “rigged election” line, Ingraham ended the interview.

“President Trump, we actually have — just, hold on, I’m so sorry to interrupt you — but have, we’re going to the Pentagon, I believe?” Ingraham said. “Ukraine, sorry. Ukraine is speaking at the UN.”

MSNBC and CNN also carried the remarks from Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

Representatives from Fox News pointed to the network’s live coverage from Ukraine when asked for comment.

Fox reporters Trey Yingst and Steve Harrigan were on the ground in Ukraine providing live coverage, and Ingraham returned to her previously scheduled interview with newsletter writer Glenn Greenwald after coming back from the floor of the United Nations.

