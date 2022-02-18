Trump-era officials reported Havana Syndrome symptoms in DC

At least two Trump administration Homeland Security officials were stricken with Havana syndrome-like symptoms while on White House grounds, according to an upcoming “60 Minutes” report.

The officials described feelings of confusion, vertigo and memory loss, both while working at the White House and while in their Washington DC-area homes.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton corroborated the accounts of several Trump-era officials and expressed his concern in a snippet of the report, set to air in full Sunday on CBS.

“If we were at war and an adversary could disable the president and his top advisers, or commanders in the field, it could render us extraordinarily vulnerable,” Bolton said. “We don’t know that that’s the threat we’re facing. But I would much rather focus on finding out the answer now, rather than finding out later when it may be too late.”

The syndrome, so named because it was first reported in 2016 by US embassy staffers in the Cuban capital, remains mysterious. Those afflicted report a varied array of symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea and other side effects consistent with traumatic brain injuries.

An interim CIA assessment disclosed in January cast doubt on the idea that the syndrome was the result of directed-energy attacks by a foreign adversary.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton claimed staffers were “extraordinarily vulnerable” to Havana syndrome-like symptoms. AP

Most reports of Havana syndrome investigated by the intelligence agency were ultimately linked to medical issues or environmental factors, an official told The Associated Press.

Still, the CIA said a few dozen cases remained unresolved, and intelligence officials haven’t ruled out a foreign adversary or directed-energy attacks in those instances.

“It’s a very complicated issue, you know, dealing with a whole range of incidents which have different kinds of explanations for them as well,” CIA Director William Burns told “60 Minutes.”

US embassy staffers have experienced Havana syndrome-like sickness in Cuba. AP

CIA Director William Burns claims there isn’t a solid explanation behind the cases of Havana syndrome. REUTERS

“It’s a very charged issue emotionally as well,” Burns added. “I understand that very clearly. And that’s what… makes me even more determined not only to ensure people get the care that they deserve but also that we get to the bottom of this.”

With Post wires