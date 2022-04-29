Trump endorses Mike Pence’s brother Greg in re-election bid

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Indiana Congressman Greg Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, in his bid for re-election.

“Congressman Greg Pence is doing a great job representing the people of Indiana’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump said in a statement on Friday, The Hill reported.

“A former First Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps, Greg continues to proudly serve our Country in the US House of Representatives. Greg is working hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves from abroad,” the former president said.

“He is Strong on the Border, Protects Life, Defends the Second Amendment, and Supports our brave Military and Vets. Greg Pence has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump added.

The endorsement made no mention of the former vice president. The relationship between Trump and Mike Pence faltered following the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump said the older Pence has been “working hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation.” Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump claimed that his VP had the “right” to overturn the 2020 election results, which Pence dismissed as “wrong” and “un-American,” upsetting the ex-president.

“Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible,” Trump wrote in a message to supporters in February.

Mike Pence, 62, is believed to be considering a 2024 campaign for president. Trump, 75, also is teasing a potential 2024 rematch against Biden and has indicated that Pence may not be his running mate.