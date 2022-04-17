Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats

Former President Trump blasted Democrats in Easter messages on Sunday morning, including one aimed at “radical left maniacs” and another calling New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) a “failed gubernatorial candidate.”

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James,” Trump said in a message sent via his Save America PAC. “May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”

Trump and the state official have recently clashed as James has tried to have Trump and his adult children sit for depositions. James and the Manhattan district attorney’s office are investigating whether Trump lowered property values on his tax forms but raised them in paperwork for lenders.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the investigation spearheaded by James and labeled it as a politically motivated witch hunt. He has filed a federal lawsuit asking for an injunction against the probe.

In another message on Sunday directed at Democrats, the former president said “Radical Left Maniacs” are “doing everything possible to destroy our Country.”

“May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” he added.

The GOP field has in the recent months competed intensely for Trump’s endorsement in the upcoming midterm races, and Trump, who is also weighing another bid for the White House in 2024, has stepped up his travel schedule in recent weeks.

His statements come as the Labor Department said last week that the consumer price index, which tracks inflation, increased by 1.2 percent in March and 8.5 percent over the past 12 months and as President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest point in the latest CBS News and YouGov poll.

Updated at 12:58 p.m.

