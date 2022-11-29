Trump Dinner With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes, Was Intended To Make Ex-Prez ‘Miserable’

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes was orchestrated to make his life “miserable,” according to Milo Yiannopoulos, who said he was the “architect” of the meeting.

Yiannopoulos, a far-right former Breitbart editor, told NBC News that he wanted to give the former president a reminder of the type of people who really support him.

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on by allowing his terrible handlers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” Yiannopoulos told NBC News, referring to the controversy-plagued rapper, who now goes by Ye, and the Holocaust denier.

He added:

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abusedthe people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end.”

Yiannopoulos also said he knew that news of the dinner would leak and that Trump would bungle the inevitable fallout. And that’s essentially what happened.

Trump responded to the outcry by distancing himself from Fuentes, saying he’d only invited Ye to dinner but that the rapper had “arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”

Fuentes reacted by saying that the former president’s “true loyalists” were becoming frustrated with him. “The chickens are coming home to roost,” he told NBC News.

The white nationalist reportedly told Trump at the dinner that the former president was “better when he was fiery and off the cuff.”

Trump has since issued three successive statements on Truth Social in which he admitted that Fuentes had dined with him but insisted he had no clue about the Holocaust denier’s past.

The meeting became easy fodder for comedians like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, and Trump has also been criticized by members of his own party, including his former vice president, Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

