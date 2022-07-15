Trump deposition postponed due to ex-wife’s death

Storyful

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Dies at Age 73

Ivana Trump, the former wife of ex-president of the United States Donald Trump, died at the age of 73, according to a statement from the Trump family.“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the family wrote in the statement. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren,” they wrote.According to the New York Daily News and New York Post, Trump was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her Upper East Side home.Following the announcement, media gathered outside her home on East 64th Street, close to Central Park. Credit: Storyful