Trump defends mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

Family of Julian Assange calls decision to extradite ‘shameful’

STORY: “What this decision means is that basic journalism, journalism that people do everyday, sourcing information, publishing information is now illegal in the U.K.” Gabriel Shipton said. Julian Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which Washington said had put lives in danger.His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed U.S. wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and that his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.