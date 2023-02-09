Trump Declares There’s Only One Good Thing About Super Bowl Halftime Queen Rihanna

Former President Donald Trump is having a meltdown over Trump critic Rihanna’s starring role at halftime in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Trump declared Thursday that the wildly popular singer has “NO TALENT!” and is “bad everything.”

The only thing Rihanna has going for her is her stylist, Trump ranted. “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” he bizarrely posted on his Truth Social platform.

New mom Rihanna is one of the top female singers in the U.S. and the world. She has earned $1.7 billion with her music. Her appearance Sunday at the Super Bowl, in which the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs, will be her eagerly anticipated first live performance in seven years.

Trump attacked the singer after his former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) — who once gushed about the “excellent” health of the overweight ex-president — complained that Rihanna had spray-painted “Fuck Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

At Cadillac Ranch, an outdoor art installation that pays homage to the evolution of the Cadillac tail fin, 10 Cadillacs are half-buried in the ground, nose-first. Visitors are encouraged to spray-paint the cars. Rihanna took the opportunity to express her politics during a visit in 2020.

“She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets,” railed Jackson, who blasted the NFL’s decision to make her the halftime star.

Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of working to censor those they don’t agree with. Yet Trump and Jackson appear to be pushing to bar Rihanna from appearing at the Super Bowl.

Twitter fans responded by hailing their indomitable queen.

There was no immediate response from Rihanna.

