Trump declares himself the ’47th’ president while playing golf

Donald Trump has confidently declared himself the “45th and 47th” US President.

The former president made the remarks while playing a round of golf at one of his clubs, according to a video being shared widely on social media on Wednesday.

As Trump was filmed walking to the first tee, one of his playing partners could be heard saying: “Now on the tee the 45th President of the United States.”

“The 45th and 47th,” a grinning Trump quickly fired back.

His playing partners cheered his response, with one of them saying: “Yes, I love that.”

The former commander in chief was wearing his famous red MAGA cap bearing the number 45 on the side.

Trump hasn’t publicly said if he is planning to run for the White House again — but he has repeatedly teased a second campaign and has been holding rallies ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

He already holds a commanding lead over other potential Republican 2024 candidates, according to several polls conducted this month.

In one Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump was leading Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis by 43 percentage points.

Trump, seen here at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds in Florence, Arizona, has held rallies even after he left presidential office. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images