Trump Declares Himself ‘Clairvoyant’; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong

A stunning revelation in Donald Trump’s vicious, grievance-packed holiday “greeting” posted on Truth Social Sunday was his declaration that he is not only “brilliant,” but “clairvoyant.”

That shocked followers familiar with his multitude of bad predictions, like declaring that COVID would “miraculously” disappear the spring of 2020. He also mistakenly predicted that he would win the 2020 election by a bigger margin than in 2016, that Republicanswould take the House in 2020, and that his endorsed candidates would win the midterms.

Yet, critics mocked, Trump accused President Joe Biden of being “mentally disabled” in his post.

Some critics responding on Twitter wondered why Trump stashed classified documents at Mar-a-Lago if he could see into the future as FBI agents searched for the files at his office there.

Others speculated that Trump does not understand the meaning of the word clairvoyant.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Related…