Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., joined Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast and discussed the evidence revealed by the Jan. 6 committee and how it implicates former President Donald Trump in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Raskin said, “I’m very serious about him facing the consequences” of his actions, adding that Trump could spend “the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars.”