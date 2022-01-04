Trump cancels press conference that he had scheduled for the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington.AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Donald Trump said in a statement he was canceling his press conference scheduled for January 6, 2022.

The former president also criticized the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.

A former White House director of communications under Trump said he should be silent on January 6.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he canceled a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that was scheduled for January 6, 2022, the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.

Trump said in his statement that he will address his grievances “at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona — It will be a big crowd!”

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has subpoenaed multiple members of the former president’s inner circle, including his national security adviser, campaign manager, and former aides.

Alyssa Farah, who worked as the Trump administration’s director of strategic communications, told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins on Sunday that he is getting terrible advice and should remain silent on the anniversary.

Five people died and hundreds were injured — about 140 of whom were officers — during the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. So far 727 people have been charged in connection with the insurrection.

