Trump campaign sends fundraising email minutes after indictment drops

The Trump campaign fired off a fundraising email on Thursday just minutes after news broke of a Manhattan grand jury’s decision to vote in favor of indicting the former president.

“The Left thought that they could break us with yet another witch hunt,” the solicitation from Trump reads.

“They thought that by threatening my possible arrest and arraignment, it would force us to end our 2024 campaign. They were sorely mistaken, Friend…”

The email asked for donations in support of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and was received by the former president’s supporters.

The missive was sent roughly 20 minutes after the New York Times reported that the 45th president would face charges related to an alleged hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen in 2016.





Trump is the first former president in US history to be indicted. AP

The payment was allegedly an attempt to keep Daniels quiet about a 2006 affair with Trump in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

The missive notes that Friday, the end of the first quarter of 2023, is the campaign’s “FIRST mandated deadline of the year with the Federal Election Commission.”

“And by tomorrow night’s 11:59 P.M. FEC deadline, we’re going to prove just how detrimental of a mistake the radical Democrats truly made,” the email reads.

“Today, our incredible MAGA movement stands STRONGER than ever before! No amount of lies, attacks, or phony witch hunts can ever take the life out of a movement that is fueled by more than 74 MILLION American patriots determined to SAVE their country.”

The appeal for the campaign ends with Trump pleading for “help” to “OUTRAISE Biden and the radical Democrats – and together, we will PROVE that the MAGA movement has never been stronger!”





The Trump campaign sent supporters an email Thursday asking for campaign donations, minutes after news of the indictment leaked. Trump Save America JFC

The Trump-allied Make America Great Again super PAC also sent supporters an email shortly after the indictment decision came down, blasting the grand jury and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s investigation into the former commander-in-chief.

“This is not an indictment of a crime — there was no crime — instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation,” Taylor Budowich, CEO of the Make America Great Again PAC, said in the email.

“President Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state, and save our country by putting America first. For that, the political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail. He will be re-elected in the greatest landslide in American history, and together we will all Make America Great Again,” the email concludes.

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that he “won’t even think about” dropping out of the 2024 race if he were to face an indictment, arguing that any charges filed against him would only “enhance” his poll numbers.

Trump is the first former president in US history to be indicted.

The specific charges in the sealed indictment have not been made public.