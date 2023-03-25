Trump campaign says that anyone who works for DeSantis will be blacklisted from ever getting a job with him, report says

Donald’s Trump campaign plans to blacklist anyone who works for Ron DeSantis’ book tour or presidential campaign.

During his presidency Trump was known to put candidates through loyalty tests.

DeSantis is Trump’s fiercest political rival, but polls show the former president surging ahead.

Donald’s Trump campaign plans to blacklist anyone who works on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book tour or for his possible presidential campaign, a report says.

Sources told RealClearPolitics that Justin Caporale, a member of Trump’s advance team, has said that any individuals who worked with DeSantis on his recent book tour will be considered “persona non grata.”

“It’s a time for choosing,” a source close to the former president told the outlet. “If you work for Ron DeSantis’ presidential race, you will not work for the Trump campaign or in the Trump White House.”

During his presidency, Trump was known for demanding loyalty in those that work for him, often putting candidates through loyalty tests that caused hiring issues.

While DeSantis is yet to formally declare, he has emerged as Trump’s most formidable political rival.

The former president has regularly criticized DeSantis for being an “average” governor and has derisively nicknamed him “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that DeSantis owes Trump his political career, citing an endorsement that helped him become governor in 2018. He said it would be “disloyal” for DeSantis to run against him.

DeSantis has long avoided rebuking Trump directly, preferring to make subtle digs while presenting himself as taking the high road.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, DeSantis was his most critical of Trump yet, criticizing his leadership style and taking a jab at the “daily drama” of the Trump administration.

Although DeSantis has at times overtaken Trump in the polls, recent polling has shown Trump surging ahead, despite a looming possible indictment from a New York grand jury.

In recent days both Trump and DeSantis have ruled out the possibility of DeSantis ever being Trump’s running mate.

