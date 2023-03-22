Trump campaign raked in $1.5M since his arrest claim: report

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign hauled in $1.5 million in grassroots contributions since he began alerting his legion of supporters of his possible impending arrest by the Manhattan district attorney, according to a report on Wednesday.

The former president turned to his Truth Social messaging platform on Saturday to trumpet that he would be arrested on Tuesday by DA Alvin Bragg over a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Since then, his campaign has added $1.5 million to its coffers, Fox News Digital reported.

The former president’s initial messages blasting the “HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE” and his call for supporters to PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK” was immediately amplified in nonstop media reports and statements from his allies and supporters.





Former President Donald Trump announces he will seek the Republican nomination in 2024 at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15. Since he told his supporters on Saturday that the Manhattan district attorney was going to arrest him, his campaign has raised $1.5 million. AP

Trump also didn’t let up – nor did his campaign – even though Tuesday came and went without his arrest.

He assailed Bragg, Daniels and Michael Cohen, his former longtime attorney and “fixer” who became a star witness in the probe, to his 5 million Truth Social followers, while pleading that he did nothing wrong and characterizing the investigation as “another witch hunt” that was interfering in a presidential election.

Cohen made the payment to Daniels in 2016 to insure her silence about a sexual affair she alleged having with Trump a decade earlier.





A supporter of former President Donald Trump outside Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. ZUMAPRESS.com

Liz Harrington, his spokeswoman, was busy tweeting and retweeting comments from Trump’s backers ridiculing Bragg’s investigation and showing their support for the 45th president, while sitting for interviews to defend her boss.

All the while, the campaign continued to churn out fundraising emails.

“We are once again witnessing the complete and utter COLLAPSE of America’s justice system. But very soon, President Trump will be back in the White House to restore TRUE JUSTICE in America,” an email sent by his campaign on Monday proclaimed.​

“​Of course, it won’t be an easy feat. We’re going up against a nefarious system that will use every tool at its disposal to defeat us.​ ​But with support from patriots like you, we will write the greatest American comeback story in history and save our country​,” it said.





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday started spreading the claim that he would be arrested by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. REUTERS

“Please make a contribution to SAVE OUR COUNTRY – for 1,500% impact​,” the email concluded.

Despite his claims that he will soon be arrested, Trump remains in “high spirits” at his “Mar-a-Lago Florida resort and is basking in the publicity limelight, The Post’s Page Six reported on Tuesday.

Trump, according to members of his team, wants his arrest, his possible perp walk and mugshot to be made public.

“They are loving this stuff,” a Trump insider told Page Six.

​The former president believes all of the attention will energize his base and give him an edge as he takes on political rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden in the 2024 race.

“His people are licking their chops, they are pumped. Next thing he’ll be doing is a rally,” a Trump source told Page Six.