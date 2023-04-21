Trump campaign lashes out at DeSantis

The Trump campaign lashed out in a statement Friday at potential 2024 presidential challenger Ron DeSantis, blaming the Florida governor for a list of perceived political missteps that it said have “left a wake of destruction” in the Sunshine State.

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”

The statement alleged DeSantis, who has not yet announced a presidential campaign, has persisted “in a weeks-long shadow campaign for president,” allowing Florida “to tumble into complete and total delinquency and destruction.”

“On DeSantis’ watch, Florida has become one of the least affordable states to live in the country,” read the statement from the former president, who lives in the state himself at a ritzy resort in Palm Beach.





The claim cited a study from the left-leaning Florida Policy Institute to support its claim.

The statement goes on to blame DeSantis for a host of issues, including a high cost of living in south Florida, skyrocketing home prices, expensive health care costs and car insurance premiums and gas prices — though many of the costs listed have also gone up nationwide due to record inflation.

Trump’s campaign claims under DeSantis’ leadership that Florida has become one of the worst states to live, find economic opportunity, work, retire, raise a family, pay taxes, be safe, rent a home, afford energy and die — with the last statistic citing votes DeSantis cast as a member of Congress for non-binding resolutions to cut Social Security and Medicare and raise the retirement age.





The campaign also lists professional careers that have allegedly suffered on DeSantis’ watch, including being a teacher, doctor or police officer.

Additionally, Trump’s campaign says Florida is among the worst states in the nation for Millenials, working moms and working dads to reside.

Neither DeSantis’ office nor a super PAC that supports his presidential run responded to a request for comment.

The scathing statement comes after a delegation of Florida representatives met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate to extend endorsements.





DeSantis has remained quiet amid the attacks from his former ally. AP

“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all whom have endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA. They remember fondly all of the incredible things I did while in office, one of the most successful administrations in History. Will be a great night!”





A delegation of Florida lawmakers met with Trump on Thursday and endorsed his presidential run. Twitter/@alexbruesewitz





Trump is up 13 percentage points in a hypothetical matchup with DeSantis, according to a new poll. Olga Fedorova / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The Florida Republicans present were Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Brian Mast, Rep. Mike Waltz, Rep. Vern Buchanan, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Cory Mills, Rep. Greg Steube and Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

None responded to a request for comment on the Trump campaign’s anti-Florida statement.

A new poll published by The Wall Street Journal Friday showed Trump up 13 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup with DeSantis, as 51% of likely Republican primary voters supported the former president and 38% backed DeSantis. Just 11% said they were undecided.