Trump calls Ukraine invasion a ‘holocaust’ but doesn’t condemn Putin

​Former President Donald Trump condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “holocaust” Wednesday, but would not denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the military operation that has been targeting civilian areas​ with ferocious rocket attacks​.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” host Maria Bartiromo asked the one-time commander-in-chief to comment on how he thought President Biden should respond to Putin’s “possible crimes against humanity.”

“We’re watching a holocaust. We’re watching something that I’ve never seen before, the way that they’re going to go in — they’re blowing up buildings with children, with women, with professions, with people — think of just people,” Trump responded. “They’re blowing up indiscriminately, they’re just shooting massive missiles and rockets into these buildings and everybody is dying​.”

“​The numbers are far worse than what you’re seeing on television​.​ … Many people are dying and we’re allowing this to happen​,” he added.​

Bartiromo, referring to Trump’s description last month of Putin as “savvy” and “smart,” asked the 45th president if he would still afford the Russian leader respect “at this time.”

“They have to stop killing these people,” former President Donald Trump said. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers remove the body of a Ukrainian killed in an airstrike. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

“They have to stop killing these people,” he answered. “They’re killing all these people, and they have to stop it. And they have to stop it now. But they don’t respect the United States. So the United States is, I don’t know, they’re not doing anything about it.”

“This is a holocaust. This is a horrible thing that’s happening, you’re witnessing. I mean, you’re seeing it on television every night,” added Trump, who did not mention Putin by name.

When the Russian leader announced last month that he would move troops into a section of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels to act as “peacekeepers,” Trump called the move “smart” and “savvy.” ​

“We’re watching a holocaust. We’re watching something that I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump has not denounced Putin for the Ukraine invasion. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine, I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper,” the former president said in a radio interview. “That’s the strongest peace force​.​ … We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace, all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy​​ … I know him very well. Very, very well​.”

Despite taking criticism for praising the Russian autocrat, Trump doubled down during his speech over the weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. ​

“Yesterday, I was asked by reporters if I thought President Putin was smart. I said, ‘Of course he’s smart,’ ” Trump told ​the crowd. “The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb.”

When Putin moved troops into a section of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels to act as “peacekeepers,” Trump called the move “smart” and “savvy.” NY Post composite

A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague said Monday he would begin investigating Putin for war crimes.

Chief prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said he has a “reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine” in a letter announcing the case following multiple calls from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for an investigation.

In a disturbing report published Wednesday, Russian troops are accused of slaughtering a Ukrainian policeman’s family, including his newborn baby and 6-year-old daughter.​

Ukraine’s emergency service says more than 2,000 civilians have been killed. Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

More than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began. Serhii Nuzhnenko/REUTERS

Ukraine’s emergency service says more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian attack on hospitals, kindergartens and residential buildings.

More than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began last week, the United Nations said.